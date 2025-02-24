Egypt - Misr Cement – Qena registered net profits after income taxes attributable to the equity holders worth EGP 237.678 million in 2024, marking an annual rise of 150.76%, according to the financial results.

The recorded net profits were compared with EGP 94.782 million in 2023.

Net sales increased to EGP 5.839 billion at the end of December 2024 from EGP 4.029 billion a year earlier.

As for the standalone business, net profits after taxes grew to EGP 215.751 million in 2024 from EGP 75.809 million in 2023, while the net sales climbed to EGP 2.760 billion from EGP 1.661 billion.

Misr Cement – Qena is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of cement and cement-related products in Egypt and abroad.

The EGX-listed firm is involved in the production and distribution of construction materials, as well as dealing with all types of construction supplies and equipment.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).