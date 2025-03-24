Misr Cement Group has announced a significant surge in its financial performance for 2024, reporting a net profit of EGP 272 million, a 136% increase compared to the previous year. This remarkable growth underscores the Group’s successful strategy in cost optimization, operational efficiency, and market expansion despite economic challenges.



Strong Turnaround from 2019

The company’s latest results mark a dramatic turnaround from 2019 when net profits stood at just EGP 16 million. Over the past five years, Misr Cement Group has implemented strategic reforms to strengthen its market position and drive sustainable growth.

Hassan Gabry, Managing Director and CEO of Misr Cement Group, commented: “The significant profit increase is a testament to the strength of our strategies and the efficiency of our management. We remain committed to expanding both locally and internationally while reinforcing our leadership in the cement industry across the region.”

He added: “Our strong financial performance reflects our ability to adapt to market changes and achieve sustainable growth. Supporting Egypt’s industrial sector and economic development remains a top priority for us.”

Strategic Expansion and Market Leadership

Misr Cement Group attributes its success to proactive management, cost control measures, and regional expansion efforts. The company has focused on diversifying revenue streams and enhancing productivity, enabling it to maintain strong performance despite market fluctuations.

Future Outlook and Industry Impact

Following its record-breaking performance, Misr Cement Group now aims for further expansion and investment in innovation. The company plans to enhance competitiveness, increase production efficiency, and explore new business opportunities to sustain long-term growth.

Industry analysts see Misr Cement Group’s success as a reflection of the growing strength of Egypt’s construction and industrial sectors. With rising demand for cement due to urban development projects, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and reinforce its status as a leading player in the regional cement industry.

A Sector on the Rise

These impressive financial results come at a time when Egypt’s cement industry is undergoing a major transformation, driven by infrastructure expansion and government-backed development initiatives. With a strong financial position and strategic vision, Misr Cement Group is poised to play a key role in shaping the sector’s future.

