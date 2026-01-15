Most stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early ‍trade on ‍Thursday, with market sentiment dampened by uncertainty ​over the evolving geopolitical situation in the region. The United States ⁠is pulling some personnel out of military bases in the ⁠Middle East, ‌a U.S. official said Wednesday, after a senior Iranian official said Tehran had warned ⁠neighboring countries it would target U.S. bases if Washington launches strikes.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 1.1%, on course to end a six-day winning streak, ⁠with Al Rajhi Bank losing ​1%.

Among other losers, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco dropped 1.1%. Oil prices - a catalyst ‍for the Gulf's financial markets - retreated from multi-month highs after ​U.S. President Donald Trump calmed market anxiety over potential U.S. military action against Iran. On Wednesday afternoon, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had been informed that the killings of anti-government protesters in Iran were easing and that he did not believe large-scale executions were planned.

The Qatari index declined 1%, hit by a 1.6% ⁠fall in Qatar Islamic Bank .

Dubai's main ‌share index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 1.4% rise in utility firm Dubai Electricity ‌and Water Authority.

In ⁠Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.2%.

(Reporting by Ateeq ⁠Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)