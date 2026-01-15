PHOTO
Most stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Thursday, with market sentiment dampened by uncertainty over the evolving geopolitical situation in the region. The United States is pulling some personnel out of military bases in the Middle East, a U.S. official said Wednesday, after a senior Iranian official said Tehran had warned neighboring countries it would target U.S. bases if Washington launches strikes.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 1.1%, on course to end a six-day winning streak, with Al Rajhi Bank losing 1%.
Among other losers, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco dropped 1.1%. Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - retreated from multi-month highs after U.S. President Donald Trump calmed market anxiety over potential U.S. military action against Iran. On Wednesday afternoon, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had been informed that the killings of anti-government protesters in Iran were easing and that he did not believe large-scale executions were planned.
The Qatari index declined 1%, hit by a 1.6% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank .
Dubai's main share index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 1.4% rise in utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.
In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.2%.
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)