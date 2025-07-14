Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St, EU futures slip as US trade policy bewilders

* Oil edges up, investors eye Trump statement on Russia

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices scale three-week peak as Trump widens trade war

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf stocks subdued as Trump steps up tariff threats

* Israeli missile hits Gaza children collecting water, IDF blames malfunction

* Netanyahu aide faces indictment over Gaza leak

* Anger turns towards Washington in West Bank town mourning two men killed by settlers

 

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi firms sign $8.3 billion clean energy deals

 

SYRIA

* Syria signs $800 million agreement with DP World to bolster ports infrastructure

* More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says

 

KUWAIT

* Kuwait bourse to return to debt listing and trade in 2025 (Compiled by Bangalore newsroom)

 