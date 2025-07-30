KUWAIT CITY - Chairman of Kuwait Finance House (KFH) Hamad ‎Abdulmohsen Al-Marzouq announced that KFH achieved a net profit of KD ‎‎342.1 million for the first half of 2025 for the Bank shareholders. Earnings ‎per share for the first half of 2025 reached 19.23 fils.‎

Net financing income for the first half of the year reached KD 607.3 million; ‎an increase of 8.7 % compared to the same period last year.‎

Total operating income for the first half of 2025 increased, supported by ‎the increase in all core activities to reach KD 876 million; an increase of 6.4 ‎‎% compared to the same period last year. This growth is particularly notable ‎given that the comparative income for 2024 included profits of KD 70.1 ‎million from the sale of KFH-Bahrain during Q2 2024.‎

Net operating income for the first half of the year reached KD 566.7 million; ‎an increase of 7.9 % compared to the same period last year.‎

The cost-to-income ratio for H1-25 improved to 35.3% compared to 36.2% ‎for the same period last year.‎

Financing receivables at the end of the first half of 2025 reached KD 20.4 ‎billion, an increase of 7.1 % compared to the end of last year.‎

Total assets at the end of the first half of 2025 amounted to KD 38.5 billion, ‎an increase of 4.9% compared to the end of last year.‎

Shareholders’ equity for the same period amounted to about KD 5.6 billion, ‎an increase of 0.8% compared to the end of last year.‎

Depositors' accounts for the first half of 2025 amounted to KD 19.7 billion, ‎an increase of 2.7% compared to the end of last year.‎

In addition, the capital adequacy ratio reached 18.01 % which is above the ‎limit required by regulators. This ratio confirms the solid capital base of ‎KFH.‎

The Board of Directors has agreed to distribute a semi-annual cash dividend ‎of 10 fils per share.‎

Outstanding performance

In a press release, Al-Marzouq said that KFH continues to lead the banking ‎sector and the Kuwaiti market in profitability. This remarkable achievement ‎comes despite the challenging operating environment and geopolitical shifts ‎in the region, which have brought uncertainty to the economic landscape. ‎He emphasized that KFH's success stems from precisely implemented plans ‎that ensure sustainable profits and maintain KFH’s solid financial position ‎and robust performance.‎

Al-Marzouq also highlighted the strength of KFH's financial statements for ‎the first half of this year, which showcase a strong capital base, good ‎liquidity ratios, and exceptional operational performance. These factors ‎have collectively driven sustainable growth across all key financial ‎indicators.‎

Operational efficiency

Al-Marzouq emphasized that KFH continues to boost its operational ‎efficiency, increase revenues, and optimally use its capabilities in line with ‎global standards. This approach will improve asset quality, enhance risk ‎management, and help the bank rationalize expenses, especially as it ‎navigates the current global financial landscape and the competitive ‎financial services industry.‎

Coordination and integration

He added that KFH is working to achieve great ambitions by maximizing the ‎effectiveness of the Group's banks and fostering seamless coordination and ‎integration among. This approach guarantees increased revenues and ‎improved performance, while also leveraging the unique potential and ‎advantages of each market.‎

New chapter

Al-Mazrouq said that KFH successfully launched the new visual identity for ‎Ahli United Bank - Bahrain, rebranding it as Kuwait Finance House – ‎Bahrain. This move complements a series of achievements realized under ‎the new brand slogan, "Beyond Horizons". He explained that this series ‎began in Kuwait, subsequently extending to the United Kingdom and the ‎Arab Republic of Egypt. ‎‏"‏This initiative is part of KFH's strategy for ‎expansion and global leadership as an Islamic banking group.‎‏"‏‎ He ‎emphasized that the new brand launch reflects a shift in vision and concept, ‎marking the beginning of a new chapter of integration and excellence in ‎banking services.‎

Financing and Development

Al-Marzouq highlighted KFH's continued dedication and ability to fund ‎large-scale projects in all sectors, including production, service, commercial, ‎and development. By offering a diverse range of financing services and ‎solutions, KFH actively supports the government's comprehensive ‎development plans.‎

He highlighted the bank's strengths, which position it as one of the most ‎trusted and preferred institutions for corporate financing. KFH also enjoys a ‎substantial market share in financing small and medium-sized enterprises ‎‎(SMEs) within Kuwait's banking sector. Furthermore, the bank is keen to ‎fund numerous large-scale projects, utilizing flexible and efficient Sharia-‎compliant financing structures. This has established KFH as the preferred ‎partner and lead arranger for many major joint financing deals.‎

Training and promotion

Al-Marzouq said that KFH is steadfast in its commitment to nurturing ‎national talent and developing future leaders. Through ongoing training ‎and development programs, partnered with local institutions, universities, ‎and international centers, the bank aims for peak operational efficiency and ‎productivity. This dedication recently saw several national employees ‎advance to senior leadership roles across various departments.‎

CSR & Sustainability

Al-Marzouq noted that KFH's social impact grew significantly last year, ‎thanks to its involvement in many key strategic social initiatives. These ‎efforts highlight the crucial role KFH plays in society, alongside its leading ‎position in the economic, developmental, and banking sectors.‎

He highlighted how KFH has created a pioneering and role model for ‎embedding sustainability principles across its entire group. ‎‏"‏KFH has seen ‎remarkable success in green financing and implementing a comprehensive ‎sustainability strategy that's central to its mission and vision. The bank is ‎further strengthening its commitment by adopting integrated, ‎comprehensive, and balanced practices in the key areas of sustainability: ‎environmental, social, and governance (ESG).‎‏"‏

Al-Marzouq explained that KFH was the first entity to start publishing ‎impact measurement reports, and it annually releases both a Sustainability ‎Report and a Carbon Footprint Report. KFH has been awarded an "A" ‎rating by MSCI. Additionally, KFH has been included in the FTSE4Good ‎Index Series for its exemplary performance in environmental, social, and ‎governance (ESG) practices.‎

Sound financial indicators

Meanwhile, KFH Group CEO, Khaled Yousef Al-Shamlan, said that the bank's ‎H1 2025 profits confirms its robust operational performance and leading ‎position in the Kuwaiti banking sector. He noted that the financial ‎performance for this period reflects prudent strategies and effective ‎policies that consistently yield sustainable profits, solid financial position, ‎asset quality, and good indicators for operating income, cost to income ‎ratios as well as liquidity ratios, and capital adequacy.‎

Global leadership

AlShamlan said that ‎‏"‏KFH ranked first as the best-performing bank in ‎Kuwait, according to The Banker magazine's 2025 ranking of the top 1,000 ‎global banks. KFH has maintained its position as Kuwait’s largest listed ‎company, in Forbes’ Global 2000 list for the largest public companies in the ‎world, reinforcing its standing using four metrics, revenues, profits, assets ‎and market value.‎‏"‏

He pointed out that KFH has won numerous international awards, including ‎‎"The Middle East's Best Islamic Bank" and "Kuwait's Best Bank" from ‎Euromoney. KFH was also named "Best Bank for Financial Institutions in the ‎Middle East for 2025" by Global Finance, in recognition of its excellence ‎and distinction in banking.‎

Growing market share

AlShamlan emphasized KFH's ongoing drive to boost market share by ‎offering competitive products, services, and cutting-edge financing ‎solutions, such as Financing Against Gold Account Collateral.‎

He also highlighted the continuous effort to strengthen KFH's presence in ‎international markets, improve coordination among the Group's banks, and ‎enhance customer service through the KFH Group Service Center. ‎Currently, this center supports KFH-Turkey and KFH-Egypt, with plans to ‎extend its services to other Group banks in the coming period.‎

AlShamlan attributed the bank's sustained leadership to its vast experience ‎and large customer base, which collectively reinforce its competitive edge ‎and brand strength.‎

Digitalization and innovation

AlShamlan also noted that KFH continues to lead digital innovation in ‎banking, offering diverse digital services and solutions to elevate customer ‎experience. He added that KFH launched (Fahad), Kuwait's first virtual ‎assistant employee powered by artificial intelligence. This coincides with a ‎comprehensive update and redesign of the KFHOnline app, now offering ‎over 200 digital banking services to meet high customer demand. KFH also ‎introduced the KFH Virtual Rewards Prepaid Card as a unique payment ‎experience, alongside updated customer software. Additionally, a new, ‎secure, and easy payment service for businesses was rolled out, ‎transforming mobile phones into point-of-sale devices for accepting ‎payments via debit cards and digital wallets.‎

He noted that KFH's successful digital transformation showcased the bank ‎and its employees' capabilities to harness global technological ‎advancements and apply them to customer service through innovative ‎approaches and creative efforts. He stressed that customers are the top ‎priority, and their satisfaction is key to achieving the bank's strategic goals.‎

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

