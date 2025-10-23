KUWAIT - National Mobile Telecommunications Company (Ooredoo) has posted a net profit of KD 68 million (USD 221 million) for the third quarter of 2025, the equivalent of 136 fils per share, it said on Wednesday.

Consolidated revenues amounted to KD 573 million (USD 1.8 billion) in the first nine months of this year, a growth rate of 9 percent compared to the same period in 2024, Ooredoo chairman Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Thani said in a statement.

He predicted that growth would remain steady for the last quarter of the year given Ooredoo's "solid" position towards achieving its strategic goals, which primarily aim to satisfy the needs of its clientele, added the statement.

Ooredoo has made much progress in its digital drive plans, with the launch of its 5G advanced network being an effort to ensure a more "sustainable" future, according to chief executive Abdulaziz Al-Babtain.

