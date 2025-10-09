JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned of a heightened risk of a significant correction in the U.S. stock market within the next six months to two years, the BBC reported.

"I am far more worried about that than others," Dimon said, adding there were a "lot of things out there" creating an atmosphere of uncertainty, pointing to risk factors including geopolitical tensions, fiscal spending, and global remilitarization.

"All these things cause a lot of issues that we don't know how to answer," he told the BBC in an interview on Wednesday, highlighting that the U.S. stock market faces increased risks of being overheated.

Dimon also expressed mild concern about inflation but remained confident in the Federal Reserve's independence despite criticism from the Trump administration of Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Dimon expressed caution about the U.S. economic outlook last month, warning that the full impact of tariffs, immigration, geopolitics, and President Donald Trump's tax and spending policies remains uncertain due to their long-term cycles.

(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)