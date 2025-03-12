Riyadh – Herfy Food Services Company posted a net loss of SAR 116.52 million in 2024, against a net profit of SAR 8.38 million in 2023.

The revenue stood at SAR 1.12 billion as of 31 December 2024, down by 4.17% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 1.17 billion.

The company posted a loss per share worth SAR 1.80 in 2024, compared to earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 0.13 a year earlier.

Earlier in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, Herfy Food also shifted to a net loss of SAR 56.61 million from a net profit worth SAR 2.76 million in the same three quarters of 2023.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher