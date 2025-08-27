The banks, consumer goods and industrials counters witnessed higher than average demand as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.99% to 11,405.5 points, recovering from an intraday low of 11,265 points.

The Gulf institutions' stronger buying interests led the Qatar Stock Exchange to surge 112 points and its key index surpassed 11,400 levels and capitalisation add in excess of QR8bn.



The banks, consumer goods and industrials counters witnessed higher than average demand as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.99% to 11,405.5 points, recovering from an intraday low of 11,265 points.



The Gulf individuals’ weakened net buying had its influence on the main market, whose year-to-date gains widened to 7.89%.



However, the foreign funds were seen net profit takers in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR8.06bn or 1.2% to QR679.79bn mainly on large and midcap segments.



The local retail investors turned bearish in the main market, which saw as many as 3,240 exchange traded funds (sponsored by AlRayan Bank and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.02mn trade across seven deals.



The domestic institutions were seen increasingly net sellers in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.



The Islamic index saw slower gains than the other indices of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The foreign individuals turned net profit takers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Total Return Index soared 0.99% and the All Share Index by 1.14% and the All Islamic Index by 0.64% in the main market.



The banks and financial services sector shot up 1.66%, consumer goods and services (1.48%), industrials (1.16%) and real estate (0.36%); while telecom declined 1.56%, insurance (0.17%) and transport (0.16%).



Major movers in the main market included Meeza, QNB, Industries Qatar, Woqod, Qatar Islamic Bank and Qatar Electricity and Water.



Nevertheless, QLM, Ooredoo, Commercial Bank, Doha Bank, Gulf International Services, Qatar German Medical Devices, Al Faleh Educational Holding, Al Mahhar Holding, Estithmar Holding, Mazaya Qatar and Gulf Warehousing were among the shakers in the main bourse.



In the venture market, Techno Q saw its shares depreciate in value.



The Gulf institutions’ net buying strengthened substantially to QR180.48mn compared to QR6.82mn the previous day.



The Gulf retail investors’ net profit booking weakened marginally to QR0.52mn against QR0.97mn on August 25.



However, the foreign institutions turned net sellers to the tune of QR105.83mn compared with net buyers of QR5.83mn on Monday.



The local retail investors were net sellers to the extent of QR45.84mn against net buyers of QR6.61mn the previous day.



The domestic institutions’ net profit booking expanded perceptibly to QR22.51mn compared to QR19.74mn on August 25.



The foreign individual investors turned net sellers to the tune of QR3.24mn against net buyers of QR2.1mn on Monday.



The Arab retail investors’ net selling increased noticeably to QR1.98mn compared to QR0.67mn the previous day.



The Arab institutions were net profit takers to the extent of QR0.56mn against no major net exposure on August 25.



In the main market, trade volumes almost doubled to 238.65mn shares and value more than tripled to QR949.52mn on more than doubled deals to 34,915.



In the venture market, a total of 0.23mn equities valued at QR0.62mn changed hands across 40 transactions.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

