Arab Finance: Gourmet Egypt announced its consolidated sales for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to a press release.

During the three months to March 31st, the company's consolidated sales amounted to EGP 801 million.

This marks a 28% year-on-year (YoY) growth, compared to EGP 625 million in Q1 2025.

The quarterly sales were backed by a combination of strong performance across Gourmet's existing store network, reflected in solid increases in the number of transactions and units sold, as well as its new store openings.

On February 10th, the company made its debut on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) after completing a combined public and private offering of 190.5 million shares.

It is also worth mentioning that Gourmet Egypt inaugurated a branch within the G17 project in the 6th of October City, spanning a total area of around 1,500 square meters.