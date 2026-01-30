UAE - Ghitha Holding, a diversified conglomerate spanning agriculture, food production, and distribution, and a subsidiary of 2PointZero, reported a revenue increase of 13.5% YoY to AED5.6 billion ($1.52 billion) in the year ended December 31, 2025.

This was driven by organic growth across core business lines, contributions from acquisitions completed during the year, and the full-year impact of prior-year acquisitions, it said.

Recent integrations and optimisation initiatives across subsidiaries enhanced scale and operational depth throughout the group’s platform, supporting steady top-line momentum across Ghitha’s key categories.

Gross profit increased 23.5% YoY to AED1.2 billion, while operating profit rose 39.4% YoY to AED318.7 million in FY25, driven by pricing discipline, cost efficiencies, and a more optimized product mix.

Falal Ameen, CEO of Ghitha Holding, said: “2025 was defined by disciplined execution and structural progress across the group. We strengthened our core platforms through targeted consolidation, including the formation of the Al Ain Farms Group, the integration of Al Jazira Poultry and Arabian Farms, reinforcing our dairy & protein platform. We also realigned our agriculture and fresh-produce operations through the transfer of Al Hashemeya to NRTC, and expanded our fresh and organic offering through the acquisition of Ripe Organic. As a result, Ghitha today operates on a more scalable and resilient platform, positioning us well to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders."

Looking ahead, Ghitha will remain focused on reinforcing integration across its food and agriculture ecosystem, advancing digital capabilities, and selectively deploying capital to strengthen category leadership. With a more streamlined portfolio and a stronger operating platform in place, the Group is well positioned to deliver consistent performance and support national food security objectives.’’

During the year, Ghitha advanced a series of strategic transactions and integration initiatives aimed at strengthening its core operating platforms and enhancing value-chain alignment across the group.

A key milestone was the formation of the Al Ain Farms Group, the UAE’s newly established national food champion, which brings together five leading brands (Al Ain Farms, Marmum, Al Ajban Chicken, Al Jazira, and Saha) under a unified operating platform. The integration of Al Jazira Poultry and Arabian Farms further strengthened Ghitha’s dairy & protein capabilities, enhancing scale, improving coordination across operations, and unlocking synergies across key categories. In parallel, the consolidation of poultry operations, particularly within the eggs division, improved capacity utilization and supported stronger operating leverage.

In parallel, Ghitha continued to optimize its agriculture and fresh produce operations through NRTC Group, including the sale of Agrinv (Al Hashemeya) to NRTC and NRTC’s subsequent acquisition of Ripe Organic in Q4-2025. The addition of Ripe Organic strengthens the Group’s fresh and organic offering, deepens relationships with local farming partners, and enhances farm-to-market integration across the value chain.

Collectively, these initiatives reflect Ghitha’s broader M&A and portfolio optimization strategy to drive growth through scale, revenue diversification, category leadership, and deeper vertical integration.

On the technology front, Ghitha continues the implementation of SAP S/4HANA, a strategic move that will enhance agility and integration. The implementation is expected to enhance financial visibility, operational control, and scalability across the platform.

In October 2025, Ghitha Holding was included in a strategic merger plan announced by its parent company IHC to combine 2PointZero, Multiply Group, and Ghitha Holding into a single listed entity valued at approximately AED120 billion, named 2PointZero Group. Upon completion in November 2025, Ghitha became a listed subsidiary of 2PointZero Group.

