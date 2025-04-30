ABU DHABI: Emirates Stallions Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), today announced strong financial results for Q1 2025, with the Group’s total revenue growing by 10 percent year-on-year.

Revenue reached AED332.68 million, building on the momentum from last year and reflecting the Group’s disciplined execution and focus on operational efficiency across its diversified offerings.

The Group witnessed a 25 percent rise in operational profit to AED59.76 million for Q1 2025 underscoring ESG's ongoing commitment to operational excellence, driven by strategic investments and cost optimisation.

Gross profit also increased by 10 percent, totaling AED99.09 million, supported by enhanced business integration and cost discipline across the portfolio.

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of ESG, stated, “These results reflect the strength, resilience, and forward-looking vision of ESG. Our focus remains firmly on unlocking sustainable value through smart investments, disciplined execution, and a diversified portfolio that is built to perform across cycles. We will continue to lead with agility and ambition. Looking ahead, ESG remains committed to exploring new opportunities and markets, leveraging its strong financial position and diversified portfolio to drive sustainable growth and innovation.”

Kayed Ali Khorma, CEO of ESG, added, “The 25 percent increase in operational profit that we have witnessed in the first quarter is a clear reflection of the strength of our business. Furthermore, the sustained growth in our financial performance serves as a strong indicator of the positive trajectory the Group is on, enabling us to move forward with confidence towards further growth and regional expansion.”

As of 31st March 2025, total equity rose to AED2.545 billion, marking a 2 percent increase from year-end 2024 — reinforcing the Group’s strong capital position and prudent financial management.

While total assets remained stable at AED3.678 billion, book value per share improved to AED10.18, reinforcing the Group’s strong capital base and ESG’s consistent delivery of long-term value to its shareholders.