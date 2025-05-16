Egypt - Emaar Misr for Development (EMFD) reported a 41.96% year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, logging EGP 3.327 billion, compared to EGP 5.732 billion, as per the company's financial statements.

Meanwhile, revenues went up to EGP 5.844 billion in the January-March period of this year from EGP 1.576 billion in Q1 2024.

Respecting the firm’s standalone results, net profits after tax dropped to EGP 3.172 billion in Q1 2025 from EGP 5.616 billion in Q1 2024.

Established in 2007, Emaar Misr is engaged in real estate development operations. It undertakes commercial and residential development projects such as residential villages and communities, business centers, malls, and shopping complexes, villas, townhouses, and apartments.

