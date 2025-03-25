The consolidated net profit of Electro Cable Egypt hit EGP 1.32 billion in 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 1.24 billion.

Revenues increased to EGP 13.77 billion last year from EGP 8.67 billion in 2023, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 0.40 at the end of December 2024, versus EGP 0.37 in 2023.

Standalone Financials

Electro Cable Egypt logged standalone net profits after tax value at EGP 435.65 million as of 31 December 2024, compared to EGP 404.12 million in 2023.

Non-consolidated EPS went up to EGP 0.10 in 2024 from EGP 0.09 a year earlier, while the revenues soared to EGP 7.69 billion from EGP 4.85 billion.

In the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, the EGX-listed firm posted higher consolidated net profits at EGP 1.30 billion, versus EGP 955.41 million in 9M-23.

