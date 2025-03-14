Cairo – Egyptian Financial and Industrial (EFIC) achieved higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 1.75 billion in 2024 compared to EGP 706.02 million in 2023.

The earnings per share (EPS) soared to EGP 22.23 as of 31 December 2024 from EGP 8.41 in the same period a year earlier, according to the consolidated income statements.

EFIC witnessed an annual surge in net revenue to EGP 9.10 billion in 2024 compared to EGP 5.70 billion in 2023.

Standalone Financials

In terms of the non-consolidated income statements for 2024, EFIC posted net profits worth EGP 1.52 billion compared with EGP 593.92 million in 2023.

Dividends

EFIC announced that based on the annual board report on the independent financial statement, the company will distribute EGP 15 per share as dividends for 2024.

It is worth noting that during the first nine months (9M) of 2024, EFIC reported net profits after tax worth EGP 586.71 million and revenue of EGP 2.79 billion.

Source: Mubasher

