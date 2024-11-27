Egypt - The subscription period for investors in The United Bank’s initial public offering (IPO) begins on November 27th, and will remain open until December 3rd.

Investors can deposit at least 25% of the value of the offered 16.5 million shares based on the final offering price of EGP 13.85 per share.

The minimum for buy orders is 100 shares for the individual investor.

As for the bank’s private offering, which recently closed, it was 6 times oversubscribed.

It is worth noting that CI Capital is acting as the bookrunner of the offering.

