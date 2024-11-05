Egypt - Alexandria Spinning and Weaving Company’s (Spinalex) ordinary general meeting (OGM) has decided to distribute 0.125-for-1 bonus shares for fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, as per a filing.

Hence, the capital shall increase by EGP 80.16 million through the distribution of 40.08 million bonus shares at a nominal value of EGP 2 per share.

Spinalex is one of the leading spinning companies in Egypt, the firm produces nearly 2,200 tons annually of 100% Egyptian and American cotton yarns for export worldwide. The company's products include compact, gassed, final & coarse combed, and carded yarns.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).