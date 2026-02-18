Arab Finance: Prime Holding recorded a 160% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profits after tax valued at EGP 108.448 million in 2025, compared to EGP 41.651 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 0.31 last year, up from EGP 0.12 in 2024.

Net sales climbed by 35% YoY to EGP 283.201 million in 2025 from EGP 210 million.

Standalone net profits hit EGP 16.147 million at the end of December 2025, an annual leap of 282% from EGP 4.225 million.

Non-consolidated revenues increased by 62% YoY to EGP 50.267 million from EGP 31.088 million.