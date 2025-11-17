Arab Finance: ODIN Investments (ODIN) registered consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest of EGP 126.966 million in the first nine months of 2025, down from EGP 172.572 million in the prior-year period, a filing revealed.

Total revenues hit EGP 171.729 million during the January-September period of the current year, up from EGP 96.647 million in the nine-month period of 2024.

The company recorded standalone net profits after tax of EGP 106.608 million during the nine months ended September 30th, down from EGP 146.868 million in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, standalone revenues hit EGP 141.079 million, up from EGP 63.498 million in the same period of 2024.

ODIN is an Egypt-based leading investment company with a diversified experience in general investment, particularly in the real estate and financial services sectors.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).