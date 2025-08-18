Cairo – The consolidated net profits after tax of MM Group for Industry and International Trade (MTI) increased to EGP 637.54 million in the first half (H1) of 2025 from EGP 505.64 million in H1-24.

The net sales hit EGP 11.06 billion as of 30 June 2025, an annual leap from EGP 6.23 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) maintained its value at EGP 0.34 in the first six months (6M) of 2025.

Standalone Financials

Non-consolidated net profits for the period before taxes reached EGP 693.22 million in H1-25, compared to EGP 591.40 million in H1-24.

Standalone net sales widened to EGP 7.15 billion during January-June 2025 from EGP 4.40 billion in the year-ago period, while the EPS dropped to EGP 0.29 from EGP 0.31.

Quarterly Results

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the consolidated net profits climbed to EGP 334.41 million from EGP 248.21 million in Q2-24, whereas the net sales hiked to EGP 5.65 billion from EGP 3.46 billion.

Likewise, the standalone net profits surged to EGP 365.75 million from EGP 299.07 million, while the sales grew to EGP 3.65 billion from EGP 2.48 billion.

As of 31 December 2024, MTI recorded YoY higher consolidated net profits at EGP 1.09 billion, compared with EGP 699.15 million.

