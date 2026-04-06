Arab Finance: Lotus for Agricultural Investments and Development generated 71.69% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits at EGP 8.133 million in 2025, compared to EGP 28.732 million, according to the financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.007 last year, versus EGP 0.023 at the end of December 2024.

The company generated revenues valued at EGP 229.426 million in 2025, an annual decline from EGP 304.908 million.

Established in 2011, Lotus for Agricultural Investments engages in the management of agricultural, livestock, and poultry projects for both its account and third parties, in addition to providing technical consultancy services, excluding those related to securities markets.