The consolidated net profits after tax of Industrial Engineering Company for Construction and Development (ICON) hit EGP 814.51 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024.

The recorded net profits were higher than EGP 416.45 million in 9M-23, according to the financial results .

ICON posted revenues amounting to EGP 4.55 billion as of 30 September 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 2.42 billion, according to the consolidated statements.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew to EGP 4.48 in 9M-24 from EGP 2.33 in 9M-23.

Standalone Business

The EGX-listed frim turned to net losses valued at EGP 8.85 million in January-September 2024 period, against net profits worth EGP 39.42 million in the year-ago period.

Non-consolidated revenues plunged to EGP 69.97 million in 9M-24 from EGP 595.74 million a year earlier. Loss per share hit EGP 0.06 when compare to a profit per share of EGP 0.27.

Financials for Q3-24

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, ICON recorded consolidated net profits valued at EGP 170.70 million, compared to EGP 148.84 million in Q3-23. Meanwhile, the revenues hiked to EGP 1.75 billion from EGP 1.05 billion.

As of 30 June 2024, the company’s consolidated net profits hiked to EGP 643.80 million from EGP 267.61 million in the first half (H1) of 2023.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).