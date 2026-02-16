Arab Finance: Housing and Development Bank (HD Bank) registered EGP 18.715 billion in consolidated net profit after tax during the January-December 2025 period, up 50.3% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 12.454 billion, according to the financial indicators.

Net interest income climbed by 38.3% to EGP 40.121 billion at the end of December 2025 from EGP 29.012 billion in 2024, whereas basic earnings per share (EPS) hiked by 50.3% to EGP 35.16 from EGP 23.39.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits after tax amounted to EGP 17.206 billion in 2025, an annual leap of 55.9% from EGP 11.040 billion.

The net interest income reached EGP 40.105 billion last year, 38.1% higher than EGP 29.039 billion in 2024.