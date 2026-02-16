Arab Finance: Grand Investment Capital achieved net profits attributable to the parent company valued at EGP 9.821 million in the nine-month period ended on December 31st, 2025, according to the financial results.

This marks a 622.26% year-on-year (YoY) surge from EGP 1.361 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, earnings per share (EPS) hiked to EGP 1.26 from EGP 0.17.

Grand Investment Capital generated revenues totaling EGP 5.424 million in the April-December 2025 period, an annual rise from EGP 4.107 million.

As for the standalone business, the net profits after tax jumped to EGP 1.257 million from EGP 55,690.

Likewise, the non-consolidated revenues grew to EGP 685,275 from EGP 548,515.