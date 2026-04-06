GB Corp announced cash dividends of EGP 0.35 per share for 2025, to be disbursed into two installments, according to a bourse filing.

The first installment, worth EGP 0.20 per share, will be paid on April 29th, while the second, valued at EGP 0.15 per share, will be distributed on July 29th.

The dividend distribution is eligible for shareholders until a record date of April 26th.

In 2025, GB Corp achieved consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company of EGP 2.880 billion, which fell by 1.6% from EGP 2.928 billion in 2024.

GB Corp is a leading automotive company in the Middle East. The Egypt-based company has operations across six primary lines of business: passenger cars, motorcycles and three-wheelers, commercial vehicles and construction equipment, tires, after-sales, and Iraqi operations.

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