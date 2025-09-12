Arab Finance: Egyptian Resorts Company (EGTS) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company totaled EGP 29.216 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, versus a net loss of EGP 653.944 million in the same period in 2024, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 11th.

Moreover, the company recorded consolidated operating revenues of EGP 171.529 million in the six-month period ended June 30th, down from EGP 315.482 million in the year-ago period.

At the level of the standalone financial statement, the company registered net profits after tax amounting to EGP 28.366 million in H1 2025, versus net losses of EGP 307.809 million in H1 2024.

ERC is an EGX-listed company based in Egypt that operates in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

