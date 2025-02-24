Egypt - Egyptians for Investment and Urban Development (EIUD) generated net profits after tax valued at EGP 14.997 million in 2024, an annual hike of 1,341% from EGP 1.040 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.011 in 2024 from EGP 0.001 in 2023, while the total revenues hiked to EGP 28.380 million from EGP 6.118 million.

Established in 1998, the company was established in 1998 under the name El Bonyan Co. for Real Estate and Construction and adopted its current name in 2009.

