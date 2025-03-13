Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Tuesday’s trading session on a varied note, with the EGX30 index going down by 0.65% to 30,935.23 points.

On the other hand, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, dipped by 0.39% to 3,304.01 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.56% at 8,666.55 points and by 0.31% to 12,006.13 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover reached EGP 3.779 billion through the exchange of 1.118 billion shares over 90,706 transactions, while the market capitalization hit EGP 3.202 trillion.

Individuals accounted for 77.91% of the total trading, while institutions represented the remaining 22.08%.

Egyptian investors controlled 89.67% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 4.52% and 5.81%, respectively.

Arab and foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 12.855 million and EGP 27.868 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Egyptian traders were sellers with EGP 40.723 billion.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).