Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a mixed performance on Sunday, with the EGX30 index rising by 0.15% to 31,338.34 points.

Likewise, the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.72% to 12,298.25 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went down by 0.42% to 3.370.54 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX70 index edged up by 0.97% to 8,872.19 points.

The turnover amounted to EGP 1.434 billion through the exchange of 3.834 billion shares over 103,932 transactions, while the market capitalization stood at EGP 2.247 trillion.

Retail investors took over 84.16% of the total trading, while the institutions represented 15.83%.

The Egyptian investors controlled 90.7% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders accounted for 7.28% and 2.01%, respectively.

Foreign and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 48.023 million and EGP 32.035 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 80.058 million.

