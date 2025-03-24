Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Sunday, with the EGX30 index ending the trading session higher by 0.81% at 31,933.76 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, rose by 0.09% to 3,371.64 points.

The EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.85% at 8,998.48 points and by 0.69% at 12,423.54 points, respectively.

A total of 1.252 billion shares were traded over 84,135 transactions at a value of EGP 3.049 billion, while the market capitalization reached EGP 2.259 trillion.

Individuals equaled 78.22% of the total trading, while the institutions made up the remaining 21.77%.

Egyptian investors controlled 91.65% of trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders accounted for 2.07% and 6.28%, respectively.

The Egyptian investors were net sellers with EGP 144.390 million. Arab and foreign traders were purchasers with EGP 93.545 million and EGP 50.844 million, respectively.

