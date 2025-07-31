Cairo: The net profits after tax of Delta Sugar increased by 27% to EGP 1.19 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025 from EGP 940.49 million a year earlier.

The sales amounted to EGP 5.38 billion in H1-25, higher by 378% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 1.12 billion, according to the unaudited financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 7.20 in the first six months (6M) of 2025, up 34% from EGP 5.38 in H1-24.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, the company registered EGP 315 million in net profit, reflecting a 45% leap from EGP 216.75 million a year earlier.

