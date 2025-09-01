Cairo - The consolidated net profits after tax of Cleopatra Hospitals Group hit EGP 521.54 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, marking a 42.22% hike from EGP 366.76 million in H1-24.

The EGX-listed group posted EGP 3.38 billion in revenues during the January-June 2025 period, an annual jump from EGP 2.37 billion, according to the financial statements.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 0.31 in H1-25 from EGP 0.23 in the same period a year earlier.

Standalone Results

Cleopatra Hospitals generated non-consolidated net profits after tax totaling EGP 249.85 million in the first six months (6M) of 2025, reflecting a year-on-year (YoY) rise from EGP 189.96 million.

Standalone revenues soared to EGP 1.27 billion in H1-25 from EGP 940.65 million in H1-24, whereas basic and diluted EPS increased to EGP 0.17 from EGP 0.13.

Financial Statements for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Cleopatra Hospitals achieved higher consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 289.25 million, versus EGP 162.14 million in Q2-24.

Revenues surged to EGP 1.76 billion in the three-month period that ended on 30 June 2025 from EGP 1.19 billion a year earlier, while the EPS grew to EGP 0.11 from EGP 0.10.

Non-consolidated net profits after tax reached EGP 137.93 million in Q2-25, against EGP 89.05 million in the same quarter last year.

As of 31 March 2025, Cleopatra Hospitals reported consolidated net profit after tax worth EGP 232.28 million, compared with EGP 204.62 million in Q1-24.

