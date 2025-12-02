Arab Finance: Cleopatra Hospital Company posted 39.39% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits after income tax at EGP 838.919 million in the first nine months of 2025, according to the financial results.

The recorded net profits are compared with EGP 601.815 million in the year-ago period.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.50 from EGP 0.37.

Meanwhile, consolidated revenues jumped to EGP 5.32 billion from EGP 3.832 billion.

As for the standalone business, the net profits after tax amounted to EGP 409.869 million at the end of September 2025, up YoY from EGP 283.264 million.

Non-consolidated operating revenues increased to EGP 2.010 billion from EGP 1.492 billion.

In the six-month period that ended on June 30th, 2025, the consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company rose 38.68% YoY to EGP 450.986 million from EGP 325.193 million.