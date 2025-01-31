CIRA Education recorded consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company of EGP 178.466 million in the three-month period ended November 30th, up by 79.52% year on year (YoY) from EGP 99.411 million, according to a statement on January 30th.

Revenues grew to EGP 1.015 billion in the three-month period of last year from EGP 803.7 million in the same period a year earlier.

At the level of the standalone statement, the company incurred net losses after tax of EGP 161.177 million from September to November last year, rising from EGP 109.054 million over the corresponding period of the prior year.

Meanwhile, standalone revenues rose to EGP 239.762 million from EGP 172.743 million.

CIRA is an Egypt-based company, operating in the investment field across diversified sectors, including education, construction and real estate, healthcare, information technology, and support services.

