Beltone Financial Holding (BTFH) reported consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest of EGP 1.347 billion in 2025, marking a 20.87% year-on-year (YoY) decline from EGP 1.702 billion, according to its financial results released on March 29th.

Despite the drop in profits, the company posted strong revenue growth, with total operating revenues rising to EGP 12.079 billion in 2025, compared to EGP 7.170 billion in the previous year.

On a standalone basis, Beltone recorded net losses after tax of EGP 179.438 million in 2025, reversing from net profits of EGP 631.356 million in 2024.

Earlier this month, Beltone Asset Management secured initial approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to launch “Fadda,” the Beltone Evolve Silver Investment Fund with cumulative daily return.

Beltone operates in the diversified financial services sector, with activities spanning investment banking and brokerage.

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