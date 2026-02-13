Arab Finance: Arab Moltaqa Investments Company recorded 89.272% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits after non-controlling interest valued at EGP 353.990 million in 2025, according to the financial results.

The generated earnings were compared with EGP 187.026 million in 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) went up to EGP 0.52 from EGP 0.26, whereas revenues hiked to EGP 2.297 billion from EGP 1.804 billion.

As for the standalone business, the EGX-listed company logged net profits after tax amounting to EGP 237.449 million last year, versus EGP 118.361 million at the end of December 2024.

Non-consolidated EPS increased to EGP 0.40 in 2025 from EGP 0.19 a year earlier.

Total standalone revenues widened to EGP 372.209 million from EGP 188.274 million.