Cairo - Egypt Aluminum registered EGP 10.18 billion in net profits after tax for the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, reflecting a 9% year-on-year (YoY) rise from EGP 9.32 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 24.69 in FY24/25, against EGP 22.60 in the corresponding period last year, according to the financial results.

The EGX-listed company posted 32% YoY higher revenues at EGP 43.18 billion during the 12-month period that ended on 30 June 2025, compared to EGP 32.81 billion.

Meanwhile, Egypt Aluminum targets achieving net profits of EGP 13.71 billion for FY25/26.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

