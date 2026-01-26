Arab Finance: Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company (ALCN) posted a 2% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in net profits after tax during the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/20256, according to a financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on January 25th.

The company’s net profits after tax slightly declined to EGP 3.347 billion in the July-December period of last year from EGP 3.415 billion over the same period a year earlier.

Also, sales plunged 4% YoY to EGP 3.786 billion from EGP 3.931 billion.

Alexandria Container is an Egypt-based company that specializes in containers and cargo handling in Egyptian ports.