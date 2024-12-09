Egypt - Al Moasher for Programming and Information Dissemination (AMPI) reported net losses valued at EGP 4.58 million in the first nine months of 2024, according to a bourse statement.

The incurred net losses were higher by 125.60% than EGP 2.03 million in the January-September 2023 period.

Revenues declined year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 2.86 million from EGP 5.67 million.

Loss per share hit EGP 0.15 as of 30 September 2024, an annual drop from EGP 0.20.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, Al Moasher for Programming suffered net losses worth EGP 1.69 million, higher YoY than EGP 1 million.

Established in 2003, Al Moasher operates within the software and services sector focusing on application software.

