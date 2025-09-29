Arab Finance: Al Ahly Sabbour Developments achieved EGP 27 billion of its targeted total sales for 2025, according to an emailed press release.

The company also recorded over EGP 400 million in sales during its participation in Cityscape Egypt 2025.

Cityscape Egypt, one of the region's most prominent real estate exhibitions, was held in New Cairo until September 27th.

The group’s participation came as part of its strategy to foster its presence in the local market and showcase its latest innovative projects.

During the exhibition, Al Ahly Sabbour showcased its development schemes, including YOUD, Ten Islands, The Mornings, and Wadi Zaha, which embody a mixed model of modern housing and integrated communities locally and regionally.

The Ten Islands project generated exceptional results, exceeding its sales targets by 150%. It contributed to raising total sales achieved since the beginning of 2025 to nearly EGP 27 billion, out of an annual target of EGP 32 billion.

On the sidelines of Cityscape Egypt 2025, Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Ahly Sabbour, highlighted that demand for residential units clearly exceeds the display.

Egypt needs approximately one million units annually, while only about 650,000 units are being built, indicating real investment opportunities for growth in the sector, he added.

Sabbour elaborated that this gap opens the way for leading companies like Al Ahly Sabbour to offer projects that meet the diverse needs of families and investors.

He indicated that the Egyptian real estate exports have witnessed a tangible boom, rising from $500 million two years ago to $1.6 billion in the meantime, with expectations of exceeding $4 billion annually.

The high demand is backed by the growing interest of Gulf and European investors, Sabbour continued.

Real estate development is no longer confined to Greater Cairo, but extends to regional cities, the North Coast, and the Red Sea, as well as new cities such as New Zayed, the Sixth Settlement, and New Sphinx, the chairman affirmed.

