Cairo – The Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank) achieved higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 4.31 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared with EGP 3.95 billion in 9M-24.

The net fees and income commissions income of EBank declined to EGP 1.23 billion in 9M-25 from EGP 1.34 billion in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

The net interest income grew to EGP 7.25 billion in January-September 2025 from EGP 6.28 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The consolidated customers’ deposits totaled EGP 146.20 billion as of 30 September 2025 when compared to EGP 136.99 billion as of 31 December 2024. The total assets also surged to EGP 199.06 billion from EGP 184.26 billion during the same timeframe.

On the standalone level, EBank registered net profits after tax worth EGP 4.21 billion in 9M-25, higher than EGP 3.88 billion in 9M-24.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 3.67 in 9M-25, compared to EGP 4.68 in the year-ago period.

The non-consolidated net fees and commissions income in the January-September 2025 period decreased to EGP 1.19 billion from EGP 1.27 billion in 9M-24, whereas the net interest income grew to EGP 7.14 billion from EGP 6.12 billion.

The standalone customers’ deposits increased to EGP 146.32 billion as of 30 September 2025, compared to EGP 137.30 billion as of 31 December 2024. Moreover, the total assets soared to EGP 197.46 billion from EGP 181.86 billion.

Third-Quarter Financials

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, EBank recorded higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 1.66 billion compared to EGP 1.57 billion in Q3-24.

The net interest income surged to EGP 2.47 billion in Q3-25 from EGP 2.25 billion in Q3-24, while the net fees and commissions income shrank to EGP 463.75 million in Q3-25 from EGP 475.95 million in Q3-24.

On the non-consolidated level, EBank posted net profits after tax amounting to EGP 1.60 billion in Q3-25 when compared with EGP 1.56 billion in Q3-24.

The standalone EPS dropped to EGP 1.40 in Q3-25 from EGP 1.89 in Q3-24.

Furthermore, the non-consolidated net interest income jumped to EGP 2.41 billion from EGP 2.16 billion, while the net fees and commissions income in Q3-25 decreased to EGP 434.98 million from EGP 443.35 million in Q3-24.

It is worth noting that in the first half (H1) of 2025, EBank generated consolidated net profits worth EGP 2.64 billion.

