Dana Gas, the Middle East’s largest regional private sector natural gas company, recorded a net profit of AED379 million ($103m) in 9M 2025, compared to AED410 million ($112m) in 9M 2024.

Revenue for the period stood at AED935 million ($255m), versus AED1,048 million ($286m) in 9M 2024. The 8% year-on-year decline reflects lower Egyptian production and softer Brent prices ($71/bbl vs $83/bbl), partly offset by higher gas prices under the new concession agreement in Egypt.

Overall performance during the period remained strong, supported by continued operational excellence in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and the successful early completion of the KM250 expansion project in October 2025. The new facility adds 250 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) of gas processing capacity to the Khor Mor field, increasing the site’s total installed capacity in the KRI by 50%. When operating at full capacity, this expansion is expected to boost the company’s revenue by up to 35%. The milestone marked one of the most significant private energy infrastructure achievements in Iraq in recent years and demonstrates Dana Gas’s capability to deliver complex projects.

The company also maintained steady progress in Egypt under the $100 million investment programme, where drilling and recompletion activities are ongoing following the successful results of Begonia-2 and Balsam-3 wells earlier this year.

Richard Hall, CEO of Dana Gas, commented: “Despite a lower oil price environment, our business has remained resilient, marked by the significant completion of KM250—a major milestone that will enhance our production profile and deliver positive financial impact in the coming years. Alongside this, our continued investment programme in Egypt, and the development of Chemchemal field in the KRI, demonstrates our commitment to growth. We also remain focused on maintaining sustainable dividends to our shareholders as we build on these achievements and continue our strong operational and financial performance.”

