Riyadh – Methanol Chemicals Company (Chemanol) suffered net losses worth SAR 272.30 million in 2024.

The negative results marked a 53.15% annual increase compared to SAR 177.80 million in 2023, according to the financial results.

The loss per share amounted to SAR 4.04 in 2024, higher than SAR 2.64 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Chemanol recorded 2.40% higher revenue at SAR 710.52 million during the January-December 2024 period, compared with SAR 727.97 million in 2023.

