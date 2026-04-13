ABU DHABI: Global equity research firm, Bernstein, has initiated sell-side coverage of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) energy sector, highlighting the UAE’s adaptive governance model, disciplined, sovereign-backed ownership structures and strong cashflow visibility across the energy value chain.

Bernstein cited these factors as instrumental in helping the UAE transform “state owned assets into investable platforms at speed”, identifying ADNOC Gas and Fertiglobe as ‘Best Picks’ and describing both as “quality at as discount” investment opportunities.

Bernstein operates from major financial centers including New York and London, and is backed by Societe Generale and AllianceBernstein, which manages over US$850 billion in assets globally.

The sell-side research firm highlighted the region’s sovereign-led energy model, stating that MENA governments act as active capital allocators, using national champions and capital markets to convert resources into long-term offtake, cashflows and dividends. This approach, Bernstein argues, results in unusually high earnings visibility across upstream, midstream, downstream and regulated utilities.

Bernstein emphasised ADNOC Gas and Fertiglobe as clear examples of the UAE’s evolved energy and capital markets ecosystem. The report described ADNOC Gas as a cash-backed platform for long-term gas growth, supported by contracted domestic supply and pre-sold LNG volumes that materially de-risk execution.

Fertiglobe was identified as a structurally advantaged nitrogen producer, benefiting from low-cost gas feedstock, a diversified footprint across the UAE, Egypt and Algeria, and strong free cashflow underpinning shareholder value. The firm also identified longer‑term upside from Fertiglobe’s role in ADNOC’s global low‑carbon ammonia ambitions.

Bernstein initiated coverage on ADNOC Gas with an Outperform rating and a price target of AED 4.08 per share, which implies upside of approximately 25% compared to prevailing market prices as of 9 April. The firm’s positive outlook reflects growing market recognition of the durability of ADNOC Gas’ contracted cashflows and returns. An ‘Outperform’ rating indicates that Bernstein expects the stock to perform better than sector peers over time.

The equity research firm justified its upside case by highlighting ADNOC Gas’ role in anchoring the UAE’s domestic gas supply through long-term contracted, regulated-like domestic revenues as the UAE pursues gas self-sufficiency by 2030.

The firm also initiated coverage on Fertiglobe with an Outperform rating and a price target of AED 3.66 per share, marking the highest target price among covering analysts. Based on the closing price of 3.06 on 9 April, the target implies upside of approximately 20%, underpinned by expectations of structurally tight nitrogen markets beyond 2027, Fertiglobe’s low-cost feedstock position and its diversified asset base, which provides operational and export flexibility.

Against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical uncertainty, Bernstein pointed out the operational and financial resilience of the UAE’s energy sector. The firm said conservative fiscal foundations and durable cashflow models have helped regional energy companies remain resilient despite periods of external disruption.

The report also highlighted ADNOC’s financial transformation from a vertically integrated national oil company into a modular ecosystem of listed subsidiaries.

Bernstein said ADNOC’s approach of unbundling assets and inviting minority investors reflects the UAE’s broader philosophy of flexibility, partnership and capital markets‑led growth. According to the firm, this structure enables capital recycling, improves transparency, and accelerates market signaling, while the UAE retains state ownership and strategic oversight.