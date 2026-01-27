Riyadh - Banque Saudi Fransi registered net profit attributable to shareholders worth SAR 5.35 billion in 2025, higher by 17.80% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 4.54 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 1.97 in 2025 from SAR 1.72 a year earlier, according to the income statements.

Clients' deposits totaled SAR 195.21 billion in the January-December 2025 period, which signaled a 5.46% YoY growth from SAR 185.11 billion.

Furthermore, the company’s total assets increased by 5.35% to SAR 309 billion last year when compared with SAR 293.30 billion at the end of 2024.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2025, Banque Saudi Fransi logged net profits of SAR 4.09 billion, up 19.46% YoY from SAR 3.42 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

