Riyadh: Banque Saudi Fransi recorded an annual growth of 19.46% in net profit to SAR 4.09 billion during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to SAR 3.42 billion.

Clients' deposits reached SAR 185.86 billion in the January-September 2025 period, down 3.86% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 193.34 billion, the financial results showed.

Earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 1.53 in 9M-25 from SAR 1.31 during the same period in 2024.

The assets grew by 9.17% YoY to SAR 314.94 billion as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 288.48 billion, while the investments climbed by 13.09% YoY to SAR 65.82 billion from SAR 58.20 billion.

Financials for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Saudi lender logged net profits amounting to SAR 1.35 billion, up 17.85% from SAR 1.14 billion in Q3-24.

On a quarterly basis, the net profits in Q3-25 declined by 3.56% from SAR 1.40 billion in Q2-25.

