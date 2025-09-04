Cairo - Banque du Caire posted 31.10% year-on-year (YoY) higher standalone net profits after tax at EGP 7.45 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared with EGP 5.71 billion.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) retreated to EGP 0.74 as of 30 June 2025 from EGP 0.78 in H1-24, according to the financial statements.

The lender generated net interest income valued at EGP 16.54 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2025, higher than EGP 12.84 billion in the year-ago period.

Financials for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the bank’s standalone net profits after tax hit EGP 4.01 billion, versus EGP 3.33 billion in Q2-24.

Net interest income rose to EGP 8.27 billion in April-June 2025 from EGP 6.47 billion a year earlier.

As of 31 March 2025, Banque du Caire logged an annual hike of 45% in standalone net profits after tax to EGP 3.44 billion, compared to EGP 2.37 billion.

