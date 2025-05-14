Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex announced at a meeting of its board of directors yesterday the financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Chairman of the board Abdulla Buhindi stated that the company had achieved a net profit of BD1,693,624 during the first quarter of 2025 compared to BD2,341,326 for the same quarter of the previous year representing a decrease of 27.7 per cent.

Earnings per share during the quarter were 11.91 fils compared to 16.45 fils in the same quarter of last year.

Total comprehensive income for the quarter decreased to BD2,175,967 compared to BD2,624,419 in the same quarter of last year representing a decrease of 17.1pc.

Total shareholders’ equity for the period ending March 31, 2025, is BD40,667,751 compared to BD43,490,786 as of December 31, 2024, down by 6.5pc. Total assets as of March 31, 2025, are BD40,985,592 compared to BD43,870,257 as December 31 2024, a decrease of 6.6pc.

Commenting on the results, Mr Buhindi said that the strong performance of all investment continued during the period and he was pleased with the good results recorded by the company and that the investment portfolio has demonstrated solid performance of all sectors within the portfolio.

