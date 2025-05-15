Bahrain Development Bank (BDB), the kingdom’s leading institution dedicated to supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), has announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting strong performance and notable growth across key financial indicators.

The bank recorded a net profit of BD350,000, compared to BD167,000 during the same period in 2024 – representing an impressive 109 per cent increase year-on-year.

BDB’s income from Islamic financing and interest rose by 3pc, reaching BD2.49 million, compared to BD2.419m in Q1 2024.

Meanwhile, net income from Islamic financing and interest grew by 11pc, totalling BD2.027m versus BD1.822m for the same period last year.

Total operating income stood at BD2.776m in Q1 2025, up 20pc from BD2.311m in Q1 2024 - highlighting BDB’s continued ability to generate returns and deliver sustainable value.

Commenting on the results, Bahrain Development Bank Group chairman Ghassan Ghaleb Abdulaal said: “This remarkable growth reflects the effectiveness of our resource management strategy and the diversification of our financing portfolio. We continue to enhance our services and products to meet the evolving needs of entrepreneurs and emerging businesses. Our commitment remains strong to providing innovative financial solutions and developing digital tools that keep pace with the rapid changes in the financial sector, while strengthening our governance and sustainability practices.”

Bahrain Development Bank Group chief executive Dalal Al Qais added: “We are proud to have achieved this exceptional performance, with net profits growing by 109pc in the first quarter of the year - exceeding expectations. This milestone is a testament to the ongoing support from our board of directors and the dedication of our entire team, who are the driving force behind the bank’s success. We reaffirm our commitment to fostering an enabling financing environment that empowers the SME sector and drives economic development.”