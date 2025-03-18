Riyadh – Almunajem Foods Company achieved net profits amounting to SAR 278.70 million in 2024, down 1.24% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 282.20 million.

The company posted a 0.98% growth in revenue to SAR 3.34 billion as of 31 December 2024, compared to SAR 3.31 billion in 2023, according to the income statements.

Furthermore, the earnings per share (EPS) declined to SAR 4.64 last year from SAR 4.70 in 2023.

Financial Results for Q4-24

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, the net profits dropped by 26.10% to SAR 60.30 million from SAR 81.60 million in Q4-23, whereas the revenues fell by 1.21% to SAR 819.10 million from SAR 829.20 million.

Quarterly, the Q4-24 net profits hiked by 48.88% from SAR 40.50 million in Q3-24, while the revenues climbed by 2.55% from SAR 798.70 million.

In the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2024, Almunajem Foods registered SAR 177.80 million in net profit, up 27.54% YoY from SAR 139.40 million.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher